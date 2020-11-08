Richard "Dick" Vollmer, age 90, of Erie, passed to eternal life with his Lord and Savior on Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Vincent Medical Center.
He was born in Erie on October 22, 1930 a son of the late William Vollmer and Lena Vollmer Bach.
Dick graduated from East High School and went on to serve in the United Stated Army during the Korean War where he was stationed in Germany.
He worked at National Fuel Gas for 41 years.
Dick was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and Koinonia of Erie County.
He loved spending time with his family and sharing a cup of coffee with his friends. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and had a passion for woodworking. Dick love to give these beautiful creations as gifts.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Irvin Bach, and a brother, Donald Vollmer and his wife Susan.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy Vollmer; a brother, William Vollmer; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Lois and Lowell Askounes, Carol Watkins, Linda Johnson and Norman Vogt; and many nieces and nephews.
Private services were held at the convenience of the family due to COVID-19 by the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, Erie, PA 16502.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church 2216 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16502, or to the Residents Welfare Fund, PA Soldiers' and Sailors' Home, 560 E. 3rd St., Erie, PA 16507.
.