1/1
Richard "Dick" Vollmer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Dick" Vollmer, age 90, of Erie, passed to eternal life with his Lord and Savior on Friday, November 6, 2020 at St. Vincent Medical Center.

He was born in Erie on October 22, 1930 a son of the late William Vollmer and Lena Vollmer Bach.

Dick graduated from East High School and went on to serve in the United Stated Army during the Korean War where he was stationed in Germany.

He worked at National Fuel Gas for 41 years.

Dick was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church and Koinonia of Erie County.

He loved spending time with his family and sharing a cup of coffee with his friends. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and had a passion for woodworking. Dick love to give these beautiful creations as gifts.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Irvin Bach, and a brother, Donald Vollmer and his wife Susan.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Dorothy Vollmer; a brother, William Vollmer; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Lois and Lowell Askounes, Carol Watkins, Linda Johnson and Norman Vogt; and many nieces and nephews.

Private services were held at the convenience of the family due to COVID-19 by the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, Erie, PA 16502.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church 2216 Peach Street, Erie, PA 16502, or to the Residents Welfare Fund, PA Soldiers' and Sailors' Home, 560 E. 3rd St., Erie, PA 16507.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Scott Funeral Home
2104 Myrtle Street
Erie, PA 16502
(814) 452-4900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Scott Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved