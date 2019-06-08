|
Richard "Dick" W. Buhl, Sr., age 91, formerly of East Springfield and Millcreek Township, passed peacefully, on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Treasure Coast Hospice, in Ft. Pierce, Fla., following a brief illness.
He was born on February 11, 1928, the only child of the late Ruth Wager Buhl and John G. Buhl.
Dick graduated from Springfield Township High School and served in the U.S. Navy. He attended Erie Commercial College, obtaining a degree in accounting and finance, and worked for 35 years as office manager at Boldt Machinery and Tools, until his retirement in 1988.
Dick married the former Mildred V. Leninsky in 1947, who preceded him in death in 2014. Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by two infant grandsons, his son-in-law Douglas L. Steiner, and daughter-in-law Marilyn E. Buhl.
He is survived by his six children Larry (Marilyn T.) Buhl, Richard Buhl II, Linn (Stephen) Tetuan, Charles (Melrose) Buhl, Eileen Steiner, and Margie (Rick Stebe) Cloyd. He is further survived by ten grandchildren Heather (Craig) Meadows, Derek (Lauren) Buhl, Michael (Erica) Tetuan, Ryan (Lauren) Tetuan, Jillian (Jon) Sprachmann, Charles (Molly) Buhl, Kristen (Peter) Grippe, Ian (Trisha) Cloyd, Angelique (Matt) Scoboria, Tanya Cloyd, and 23 great-grandchildren, who fondly called him "Grandpa Onion" or GPO, for his love of onions.
Even at the age of 91, you could find Dick out walking two miles every morning by 6:00 a.m. in the Savannas Recreation Area in Ft. Pierce, and then taking a lunch and book to the White City Park to read, feed the squirrels and people watch. He was an avid reader, Rummikub player, and loved assembling jigsaw puzzles. He also enjoyed the attention of his cat, Sammy.
Friends may call at the Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 West 26th Street (at Powell Avenue), on Sunday, June 9th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., and on Monday, June 10th from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. in the Burton Westlake Chapel. Burial will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Dick's name to Treasure Coast Hospice, 5000 NW Dunn Rd., Fort Pierce, FL 34981, whose care and compassion is gratefully acknowledged by his family, or to a .
Published in the Erie Times-News on June 8, 2019