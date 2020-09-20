1/1
Richard Dick Wayne Thompson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard "Dick" Wayne Thompson, of Cincinnati, Ohio, died on Thursday, September 10, 2020. He was 88. He was born on June 12, 1932, in New Haven, Connecticut, to the late Hugo and Sybil Thompson.

He graduated from Macalester College in 1954 and completed masters degrees at the University of Chicago (1960) and Case Western Reserve University (1965). He married Ruth Marghuerite Nash in 1962 and had three children, Beth, Allison and Maxwell. Dick worked for 35 years in the field of psychiatric social work as a counselor, supervisor and administrator. During his working years he lived in Shaker Heights, Ohio and worked in Cleveland and Canton. Upon retirement he moved to Edinboro, Pa., and started a second career as a bass player, while pursuing his lifelong interests in fishing, gardening, reading, drawing and progressive politics. He moved to Erie, Pa. in 2012, and then moved to Cincinnati in 2017 to be closer to family. He will be missed deeply.

Dick is survived by his three children, along with beloved grandchildren Matteus, Indira, Nima and Yamila, and was predeceased by his dear wife of 48 years Ruth.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Echo Park Pavilion in Cincinnati, Ohio. Advantage Cremation Care of Cincinnati is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Civil Liberties Union aclu.org" target="_blank">(aclu.org) and the Southern Poverty Law Center splcenter.org" target="_blank">(splcenter.org).

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved