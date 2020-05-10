|
|
Richard Donovan, age 87, of Summit Township, passed away at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was born in Erie, on August 7, 1932, son of the late Elmer and Dorothy (Young) Donovan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Terence Donovan; one daughter, Stephanie Donovan; and one brother, Robert Donovan
Richard proudly served his county in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Margaret "Peggy" (Deasey) Donovan; two sons, Richard Donovan and Michael (Cherie Jackline) Donovan; three grandchildren, Lisa (Ryan) Kasbee, their children, Blake and Lillian, Victoria (Raol) Rosario, their children, Hanna and Tyler, and Christina Donovan; one sister, Mary Anne (Tom) Ritter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff of VNA Hospice for all of their care and support.
Due to CDC Corona Virus Guidelines, a private family service was held with Interment in Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16504.
Memorial contributions may be made to the s Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 10, 2020