Richard E. "Dick" Crabtree, 71, of Erie, died Monday, November 4, 2019, at Western Reserve in Erie.
He was born February 4, 1948, in Curwensville, Pa., a son of the late Clarence and Vivian (Taylor) Crabtree.
Richard graduated from McDowell High School in 1967. Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1973. He served there until his retirement with the rank of Master Sergeant, with the (AFSC) Human Systems Division. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, the Air Force Commendation Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters, the Air Force Achievement Medal, the Air Force Good Conduct Medal with 1 Silver Oak Leaf Cluster, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with 3 Bronze Service Stars, the Air Force Overseas, Short Tour Ribbon with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, the Air Force Overseas Long Tour Ribbon, the Air Force Longevity Service Award Ribbon with 4 Oak Leaf Clusters, the Air Force Training Ribbon; Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, and the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal.
Upon his honorable discharge from the military, he lived in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he worked in the armored vehicle manufacturing business. He returned to the Erie area, where he was employed at Erie County Haz-Mat, where he worked until his disability.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Edward Crabtree in 2012.
His family include his daughter, Heather S. Hough (Andrew) of Erie; his grandchildren, Zachary Cannata (Shelby) of Pittsburgh, and Addison, Jamison and Emerson Hough; and a sister-in-law, Nancy E. Crabtree of East Springfield; and several, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard.
Interment will be in the Cemetery of the Alleghenies, with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Families of the Wounded, Inc., P.O. Box 5327, Midlothian, VA 23113, or to the ANNA Shelter, 1555 East 10th St., Erie, PA 16511.
To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 6, 2019