Richard E. Dick May
1931 - 2020
Richard E. "Dick" May, age 89, of Erie passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at home surrounded by family. He was born in Erie on July 2, 1931 a son of the late Richard E. and Helen (Knoll) May.

After high school he served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Richard owned and operated May's Tavern with his wife for 52 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating. Richard was a member of S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Elizabeth (Dolak) May and siblings Edward May, Donna Atkins and Jackie Dylewski.

Richard is survived by his son, Mark B. May (Yvonne) three grandchildren, Denise Salvia (Matthew), Matthew May, (Jess) and Brian May (Julie); five great-grandchildren, Leonardo, Liliana and Luciana Salvia, Emilia May and Audrianna Castellanos and several nieces and nephews.

Service are private at the convenience of the family. Memorials may be made to VNA Hospice 2253 West Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16506 or SONS of Lake Erie P.O. Box 3605 Erie, PA 16508.

May's Tavern "House of thrills"

"If you haven't been to May's, you don't know Dick!"

Arrangements are being handled by the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 West 38th Street. Condolences may be sent at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Nov. 22, 2020.
