|
|
Richard E. Hamilton, age 83, of Fairview, known by his family and friends as Dick, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Dick was born on in Erie on December 2, 1936, a son of the late Edgar F. and Catherine (Mink) Hamilton.
Dick served proudly as a U. S. Marine, having joined after his graduation from Academy High School. He was employed as a general supervisor at Pennsylvania Electric Co. for 35 years. He was an avid boater and sports fan. He never missed one of his grandchildren's sporting events. His grandchildren were the joy of his life and he always loved a great party. He was a member of the Presque Isle Yacht Club, Erie Yacht Club and the Elks Club.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Hamilton.
Dick is survived by his wife of 59 years, Elaine (Anderson) Hamilton; two children, Richard Hamilton (Julie) of Westlake, Ohio and Renee Finnecy (William) of Fairview; four grandchildren, Casey Ann Bartsch (Logan) of Fayetteville, N.C., Jamie Lee Hamilton of Westlake, Ohio, and Logan and Liam Finnecy of Fairview.
Services and burial in Gate of Heaven were private. Arrangements were handled by Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1595 W 38th Street. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 1645 W 8th St. Erie, PA 16505 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 26, 2020