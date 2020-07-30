Richard E. "Dick" Meyer, 85, of Erie, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Sarah Reed Senior Living.
He was born on March 26, 1935, in Erie, Pa., son of the late Eugene Edward and Ruth Caroline (Zimmerman) Meyer.
Dick served in the U.S. Naval Reserves for 13 years. He was employed as a transportation agent for U.S. Air and retired after 35 years. He was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, where he was active in the men's council. He enjoyed gardening and home maintenance, loved to travel and lived in Cape Coral, Florida for many years and was an avid scuba diver.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Allena Roth.
He is survived by his wife, Audrey (Whipple) Meyer; five children, Mark A. Meyer and his wife, Robin of Girard, Dale A. Meyer and his wife, Jane, of Erie, Susan A. Rundstedler and her husband, Ronald of Erie, Donald E. Meyer and his wife, Lisa of Erie and Bruce A. Meyer and his wife, Gayle of Erie; sister, Eileen Meyer of Erie; brothers, Norm Meyer and his wife, Pat of Erie, Ed Meyer and his wife, Marlene of Harborcreek and Bob Meyer of Erie; seventeen grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren and one on the way; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Saturday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 1553 E. Grandview Blvd., at 10:00 a.m., with visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. All CDC COVID 19 restrictions will be observed, masks and social distancing are required.
Entombment will be in Mary, Queen of Peace Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street.
Memorials may be made to the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Men's Council, 1553 E. Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16510.
