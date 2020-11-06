Richard Earl Gavin, age 65, of Erie, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Erie, on December 14, 1954, a son of Reverend Willie L. Gavin Sr. and Reverend Magnolia Gavins Gavin.
He was a 1973 graduate of East High School where he was an All American football and basketball player. He attended Lock Haven University and Point Park University in Pittsburgh. He also served in the U.S. Air Force.
He was a natural salesman and was promoted to a sales trainer position in the Seattle area. He later found his calling as a caregiver there for over 15 years. He returned to Erie in 2003. Throughout his life, he was very active at the YMCA and at VA Social groups. He was an avid Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians sports fan.
Richard was as God fearing man who attended church and was a member of Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church.
He will be remembered as a sharp dressed man with charming wit and humor. He was a talented singer, performing mainly at church. He had a smile that would just grab you and a stern look to keep you in your place. He loved hugs and kisses. Richard was also very generous, giving to the many organizations that solicited him, especially St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings: RJ Gavin, Sue Clariett and John Gavin
He is survived by four siblings: Minister Mamie Gavin Perdue (Wayne), Deacon James (Shelly) Gavin, Jerome (Gwen) Gavin and Reverend Will Gavin Jr. and a host of nieces and nephews. He is further survived by two best friends, Elder Dr. Carmen Vaughn Hewitt and Al Pullium.
Friends may call at the Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, 1813 Schaal Avenue, on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the time of a private service at 12:30 p.m. with the Reverend Dwayne Hunter officiating and his brother Reverend Will Gavin eulogizing. The private service will be livestreamed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyM1HnKqFB1pMteIqK2O_nQ
. Burial will be in Erie Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Burton Quinn Scott Cremation & Funeral Services, Downtown, 602 West Tenth Street.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.Stjude.org
.
.