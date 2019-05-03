|
Richard "Ricky" Eugene Adams Jr., 47, of Evans, Ga., and formerly of Albion, died on Sunday, April 28, 2019, as a result of a motor vehicle accident in Evans, Ga.
He was born on August 12, 1971, a son of the late Richard Eugene Adams, Sr. and Jeanne (Taylor) Adams.
Rick enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1990, he was honorably discharged from active duty in 1998 as Sergeant, serving with 1st Battalion, 63rd Armor Regiment. Following active duty, he served in reserves and was called back to participate in both Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Desert Storm and was honorably discharged from the reserve component as Master Sergeant.
He was awarded the Afghanistan Campaign Medal w/campaign star,Meritorious Service Medal (2nd), Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal (5x), the Army Achievement Medal (4x), Army Superior Unit Award, Good Conduct Medal (7x), National Defense Service medal (2x), Armed Forces Service Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal W/1 Bronze Service Star, NCO Professional Development Ribbon (3x), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon W/ NUM 3, Armed Forces Reserve Medal W/M device, NATO Medal, Army National Guard Recruiter Badge, Expert Field Medical Badge, Driver and Mechanic Badge, Armed Forces Service Medal, German Marksmanship Badge (Gold), and the United Nations Medal (protection forces in Yugloslavia), Kuwait Liberation Medal, Kuwait Combat Action Badge and the Parachutist Badge.
Ricky was a loving brother and uncle, and an amazing friend to so many people around the world. He was an active member of the VFW Post #2341 in Albion, as well as an active member of the Evans, Ga. American Legion Post #192. He was also President of Hard Heads 88 Motorcycle Club of Augusta, Ga. He had many friends whom he considered family of the Chapters of New York and Erie Hard heads. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Penguins fan, and loved the black and gold.
He will be greatly missed by his family, which include his sister, Kim Kantola of Evans, Ga.; his niece, Kristen Bartone and fiancée Shawn Drzewiecki; his nephew, Josh Ferl (Jessica Carris); and he was loved and adored as Uncle Ricky by his great-nieces and great-nephews, Christopher, Connor and Camryn; Bayly and Donovan, Aubrey and little Lincoln.
Friends may call on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard. A procession will begin there on Monday at 9:30 a.m. and travel to Albion Cemetery for military honors at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Richard Adams Memorial Fund, c/o Edder Funeral Home, Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, PA 16417
To send condolences or contribute to memorial fund visit edderfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 3, 2019