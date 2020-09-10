1/1
Richard Eugene Red Perry
1933 - 2020
Richard Eugene "Red" Perry, 87, of Lake City, died Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Red was born May 24, 1933, in Erie, a son of the late Clyde and Alma (Pratt) Perry.

He graduated from the Rice Avenue Union High School in 1953. Shortly after high school he was inducted into the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict and deployed to Korea with "G" Company, 110th Infantry Division. Red was honorably discharged from the military in 1955 and returned to the Erie area. He was awarded the Germany Occupation Medal, the Good Conduct Medal and the National Defense Service Medal.

Following his military career, he began working at Marx Toys in Girard and later went to work at General Electric as a Machinist, retiring from there in 1993.

He was a member of Lake City United Methodist Church, the Edinboro-McKean VFW Post #740 and the Girard American Legion Post #494. Red always enjoyed going to camp with his family at Cherry Grove in Warren County.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary L. (Roney) Perry, whom he married on January 28, 1956; and a brother, William F. Perry; and granddaughters, Jennifer Perry and Destiny Angel Murphy; and a grandson, Matthew Creaton.

He will be greatly missed by his family, two daughters, Nancy L. Murphy (Craig) of Lake City and Janice Creaton of Franklin Center; a son, Rick Perry of Girard; his beloved grandchildren, Christopher Murphy, Mylissa Hiller, Bethany Slagle, Ashley Creaton, Lindsey Splitstone, and Michael Perry; thirteen great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Edder Funeral Home Inc., 309 Main Street East, Girard, and are invited to attend service there on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Burial with full military honors will be in the Girard Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box, 14301, Cincinnati, OH, 45250-0301 or to the charity of ones choice.

To send condolences, visit edderfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Sep. 10, 2020.
