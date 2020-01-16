Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Seven Holy Founders
6737 S. Rock Hill Rd.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Seven Holy Founders
6737 S. Rock Hill Rd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Salamon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard F. Dick Salamon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard F. Dick Salamon Obituary
Richard F. "Dick" Salamon, of St. Louis, Mo., formerly Erie, Pa., died January 8th, at age 84.

He was the husband of Carmelita (nee Caserta); father of Mark, Matthew (Ann), the late Joseph, Ellen Farrell, and Robert; grandfather of Faith, Joseph, Dominic, Jacob, and Lucy; and brother of Margaret, Thomas (deceased), and William (deceased).

Services include visitation on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9 a.m. until the time of mass at 10 a.m. at Seven Holy Founders, 6737 S. Rock Hill Rd. Interment will be at Saints Peter & Paul. Donations may go to Cathedral Prep, 225 W. 9th St., Erie, PA 16501, or to St. Louis University, 1 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 63103, or St. Vincent DePaul Chapter - Seven Holy Founders Parish.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -