Richard F. "Dick" Salamon, of St. Louis, Mo., formerly Erie, Pa., died January 8th, at age 84.
He was the husband of Carmelita (nee Caserta); father of Mark, Matthew (Ann), the late Joseph, Ellen Farrell, and Robert; grandfather of Faith, Joseph, Dominic, Jacob, and Lucy; and brother of Margaret, Thomas (deceased), and William (deceased).
Services include visitation on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 9 a.m. until the time of mass at 10 a.m. at Seven Holy Founders, 6737 S. Rock Hill Rd. Interment will be at Saints Peter & Paul. Donations may go to Cathedral Prep, 225 W. 9th St., Erie, PA 16501, or to St. Louis University, 1 N. Grand Blvd., St. Louis, 63103, or St. Vincent DePaul Chapter - Seven Holy Founders Parish.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 16, 2020