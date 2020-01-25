|
Richard F. Kaus, age 82, of Erie, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at ForestView with his family at his side. He was born June 17, 1937, in Cleveland, Ohio.
A longtime resident of Erie, he graduated from East High School.
Richard was retired from Sherwin Williams Paints where he worked as an Operational Manager. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and belonged to their Ushers Society. He was also a member of the former Erie Maennerchor club and was an avid fan of Cleveland sports teams including the Browns and Indians. His greatest joy was following the activities of his two grandchildren, and he was also known to jump in the car and just ride to take in the sights and scenery.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane Nash Kaus, who died in 2004. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas and Charles Kaus.
Richard is survived by two daughters, Amy Beth Kaus (Sharon Miller) of Ferndale, Mich. and Linda Lazan (Charles) of Erie. He is the proud grandfather of Natalie and Nathaniel Lazan.
Friends are invited to call at the Quinn Funeral Home, West 9th and Liberty St., on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. and are invited to attend Prayer Services there Monday at 9:30 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial will be in St. James Cemetery, Crossingville, Pa.
Due to the wonderful care he received at ForestView, Richard's family wishes that memorials may be made payable to "Springhill Resident Council" and mailed to 2323 Edinboro Rd., Erie, PA 16509, where they will be deposited into the Associate Appreciation Fund.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 25, 2020