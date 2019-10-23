|
Richard F. Miller, age 89, of Erie, passed away at his home, on Sunday, October 20, 2019.
He was born on August 11, 1930, in Erie, Pa., the son of the late Russell and Ivis Miller.
Richard served in the Navy as an EM2 during the Korean War, which he spoke of often. He retired as an Erie City Police Officer and continued to work at the VA Hospital as a Security Officer for many years. He was an avid golfer for most of his life, and especially enjoyed playing with his late wife Margaret. Richard loved visiting his son, Timothy, in Florida, making the trip during the winter months with his wife and his sister-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Margaret Schriefer Miller, and his sister-in-law, Grace Schriefer.
Richard is survived by his sons, Timothy Miller and James Miller. Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews also survive.
Friends may call on Thursday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., and are invited to the funeral service Friday at 10 a.m. at Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.
The Erie Retired Police Officers Association will hold a brief memorial service at 4 p.m. during visiting hours at the funeral home.
