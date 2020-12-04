Richard F. Turri, 80, of North East, passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital.
He was born on April 3, 1940 in Hazelton, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Louis A. Turri and Matilda (Calovini) Turri Sculllion.
Richard graduated Niagara Falls High School and was a veteran of the Cuban Missile Crisis serving in the United States Marine Corps. He grew up in Niagara Falls, New York and moved to North East, Pa. in 1964, where he was employed by General Electric for over 30 years until his retirement in 2000. Richard also worked as a crossing guard for the North East School District for several years. He was a member of St. Gregory Thaumaturgus Catholic Church, The Brotherhood of St. Joseph, North East American Legion Post #105, and the North East Moose Lodge #2568. One of Richard's greatest passions throughout life was coaching baseball and softball, in 1979 he coached the North East 13-year-old baseball team to be the first ever District All-Star Champions. Richard also coached mens softball leagues for many years, and was an assistant coach of the North East High School Softball Team for 11 years. He was an avid fan of the Oakland A's, Chicago Bears, Notre Dame football, Niagara University Basketball, and the North East Grapepickers. Richard helped establish the North East Sports Hall of Fame and enjoyed Sunday dinners, cookouts, and vacations with his family.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his infant daughter, Michelle; adored brother, Louis Turri; in-laws, Sam and Louise Triana; sister-in-law, Kitty Cancilla; and nephews, Jesse Triana and Matthew Young.
Richard is survived by his wife of 55 years, Georgian (Triana) Turri, whom he married May 29, 1965; his children, Richard Turri (Jodie) of North East, Ronald Turri (Stephanie) of North East, and Renee Wells of Erie; brothers, Jerel Turri (Yvonne) and Lee Turri (Janine) both of Niagara Falls, N.Y.; brother-in-law, Sonny Triana (Anita) of North East; sister-in-laws, Mary Lou Triana and Sandy McGill both of North East; grandchildren, Randi-Jo, Riki, Richie, Ryan, Cael, Nick, Coen, Jake, Gerard, and Amanda; great-grandson, Miles; close cousins, Richard Dallatorre and Sonny Calovini; and best friend, Major.
Friends are invited to call at the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with full COVID-19 safety measures being observed and are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Monday at 11:00 a.m. at St. Gregory Catholic Church. Interment with Full Military Honors will be held at St. Gregory Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the North East Sports Hall of Fame, Jeff Buchholz, 1723 Grist Mill Drive, North East, PA 16428.
