Richard F. Woll, age 80, of Erie, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 22, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born in Jamestown, N.Y. on February 12, 1940, the only child of Floyd and Lois Woll
The family moved to Millcreek when Rich was two years old. He graduated from Millcreek High School, now known as McDowell High School. After graduation, Rich joined the United States Army. Following the service, Rich was self-employed in the auto-body field. He enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle. Over the years, he loved time spent with his various dogs, the last being his German Shepherd, Zena.
Rich is survived by three daughters, Heidi King (Lucas), Tracy Murphy (Patrick), and Shelly Palmer (William); his former wife, Arlene Woll; nine grandchildren, Scott, Sara, Krystal, Jacob, Lindsay, Ashlee, Travis, Julia, and Andrea; 16 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
At his request, a private interment will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
