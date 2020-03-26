Home

Richard Finke


1950 - 2020
Richard Finke Obituary
Retired After 37 Years at General Electric

Richard "Dickie" Finke, age 69, of Harborcreek, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born in Erie, on June 26, 1950, son of the late Ernest and Therese Finke.

Dickie retired from General Electric after 37 years and then worked part time at Mercyhurst University for 11 years as a bus driver for the athletic department. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and driving his R.V., spending time with family and sharing his "Handyman/Jack of all Trades" skills with anyone who needed help. Dickie was a very caring and selfless person that will be deeply missed. He was a member of St. James R.C. Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, MaryBeth Finke Mathews.

Dickie is survived by his wife of 47 years, Julie Shumac Finke; a daughter, Christina Powell and her husband Michael; a son, Richard Finke III; three brothers, Ernest Finke and his wife, Patti, Jonathan Finke and his wife, Kathleen, and Gerald Finke and his wife, Paula; a granddaughter, Jordyn Powell; and four grandsons, Josh, Joseph, Jace, and Jesse Powell.

Due to federally mandated guidelines on limiting public gatherings, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the immediate family. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 26, 2020
