Richard Francis Powell
1936 - 2020
Richard Francis Powell, 84, of Cambridge Springs, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, surrounded by his family at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born in Erie, Pa. on March 28, 1936, the son of the late Bailey Simon and Kathryn Middleton Powell.

After graduating from Waterford Academy in 1954, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and was honorably discharged in June 1956. He then worked for GTE/Verizon and retired after 30 years of service. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends and got to go on a cruise to Alaska with his family. He was a past member of the Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department and a lifetime member of the NRA.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Bill and Dave Powell; and brother-in-law, Vince McWilliams.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Vera McWilliams Powell of Cambridge Springs; daughter, Lori K. Powell of Cambridge Springs; son, Kenneth B. Powell and Annette (Netty) of White Cloud, Mich.; son Daniel R. Powell and his wife, Margaret (Maggy) of Mount Airy, Md.; sisters-in-law, Mary Powell and Darlene Powell; brothers-in-law: Vere (Nub) McWilliams and John McWilliams and his wife, Debra; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A private service for the immediate family will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Van Matre Funeral Home in Cambridge Springs with interment to follow at Waterford Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Cambridge Springs Volunteer Fire Department. To send condolences, please visit www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.




Published in Erie Times-News on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Service
Van Matre Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Van Matre Funeral Home
335 Venango Ave
Cambridge Springs, PA 16403
(814) 398-2413
