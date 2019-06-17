|
Richard G. Brine, Sr., age 88, of Erie, formerly of Wesleyville, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019. He was born in Erie on October 15, 1930, son of the late George and Mable Goodnew Brine.
Richard was a master welder, working at Bucyrus Erie for 30 years. He was a former member of St. James R.C. Church and sang in the church choir. He also drove school bus for St. James School for 16 years and one year for Mount Calvary School.
Richard worked part-time for Dusckas Funeral Home for over 50 years. He was an active member of the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs and president in 2001 and on the Board of Directors. He was a Wesleyville Borough Council Member for 30 years, also having served as president. Richard was a 50 year volunteer with the Wesleyville Hose Company, and recipient of the Liberty Mutual Award. He was also Wesleyville Citizen of the Year. Richard was a member of the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571, Siebenbuerger Club, Polish Falcons #123, East Erie Turners, and Wesleyville Athletic Club. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Richard is survived by two daughters, Kathleen Brine (Tom), and Cynthia Fellows (Keith); five sons, Richard Brine Jr. (Nancy), David Brine (Terri), Patrick Brine (Sherry), Kevin Brine, and Mark Brine (Aggie); his significant other, Diadem Davis and her family; 19 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Lamary Brine; one son, Christopher Brine; five sisters, Edith Russen, Marjorie Lyons, Maxine Kooch, Hazel Hemstreet, and Shirley Kugal; and one brother, Ernest Brine.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Tuesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. and are invited to attend a Funeral Service there on Wednesday at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. James McCormick. Private interment will be held at Wintergreen Gorge Cemetery where military honors will be rendered.
