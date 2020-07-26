Richard G. "Dick" "Sudsy" Sins, 82, of Erie, died on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at UPMC Hamot. He was born on November 9, 1937, in Erie, Pa., son of the late Frederick J. and Myrtle M. Doering Sins. A 1957 graduate of Academy High School, he proudly served as a Sergeant in the Army National Guard for five years and worked for Penelec for 37 years, retiring as a Lineman in 1994. Following retirement, Dick worked for Thayer Power and Plastek, and also worked with his sons at Mighty Fine Donuts, Guarino Enterprises and Johnstons Evergreen Nursery. He attended Erie First Assembly of God, was a member of Full Gospel Business Men's Fellowship and the Air Force Association, and was a former member of the Siebenbuerger Club and American Legion Carl Neff Post 571. Dick was a kind man being very generous with his time, always helping his neighbors with repairs, landscaping and snow removal and was a donor to the Blood Bank faithfully donating blood and plasma for a total of over 21 gallons.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Ruth Catherine Winiarczyk Sins in 2018, niece Kathleen Yurkovic, Nephew Michael Winiarczyk II and brothers-in-law Tom Casey and James Yurkovic.
Survivors include two daughters, Cathi M. Guerriero (Mike) of Erie and Beth A. Sam (Scott) of Warren, Mich.; three sons, Dale G. Sins, Gary P. Sins (Catrina) and John A. Sins (Julie), all of Erie; most dear friend, Janice Richardson, who was the love of his life for the last year; two sisters, Jean M. Yurkovic and Marilyn A. Robertson (William) of Erie; brother, James Sins (Nancy) of Erie; eight grandchildren, Shawn Sins (Kay) of Alexandria, Va., Noel, Jenna, and Caleb Sins, Kara Hardner (Tim) and Scott Guerriero (companion Keila Peck), all of Erie, and Alex and Catie Sam of Warren, Mich.; three great-grandchildren, Rowen Sins of Alexandria, Va., and Jayda Lydica and Eric Judd Hardner of Erie; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call at Erie First Assembly of God, 8150 Oliver Road, Erie, PA 16509, on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service there at 11 a.m. The Rev. Donald L. Fisher will officiate. All CDC guidelines will be followed and social distancing and face masks are required. For those who wish to attend virtually, the service will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/burtonfuneralhomesandcrematoryinc
Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street. Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army, 1022 Liberty Street, Erie, PA 16502.
View the on-line obituary and send condolences at www.ScottFuneralHomeErie.com
