|
|
Richard Gary "Dick" Peterman, beloved father, brother, and grandfather, died at his residence in Harborcreek, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, following an extended illness. He was born in Harborcreek, on March 26, 1934.
Dick was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Ann Hume Peterman; his parents, Chester H. and Margaret M. Peterman; his brother, Chester A. Peterman; and his grandson Corey J. Peterman.
He is survived by his companion, Judy Clark; one daughter, Sandra L. (Paul) Sieber of Harborcreek; two sons, Richard M. (Cathy Bassler) of South Hero, Vt. and Timothy J. (Debbie) of Harborcreek; one sister, Gail Bryson also of Harborcreek; three grandchildren, Clayton L. Peterman, Andrew J. Lackovic, and Sarah E. Bell; two great-grandchildren, Molly and Jack; and many nieces and nephews.
Dick was a member of the Peek'n Peak ski patrol for many years. He enjoyed flying ultra-light aircraft, of which he owned three.
Dick was a graduate of Harbor Creek High School. He had a cottage on Findley Lake from 1971-2003 and several condominiums on Marco Island, Florida. Dick was an avid golfer, and for a while probably owned every golf club known to man. He drilled a number of home gas wells throughout the Harborcreek area during the 1980s. During the 60s and 70s he was employed as the head of maintenance at the GAF Ruberoid Plant on the Erie waterfront. He then founded Peterman Plumbing and later bought and operated Erie Fire Equipment.
The family would also like to extend a special "thank you" to the Home Health Care staff Laurie, Brenda, Kelly, Mary, and Sarah for helping keep dad comfortable at home.
Funeral services will be private and are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 23, 2020