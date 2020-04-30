|
Richard H. Holmes, age 69, of Harborcreek, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was born in Erie, on January 28, 1951, son of the late James and Ruth Holmes.
Richard was a 1968 graduate of Harbor Creek High School and was a graduate of the G.E. apprentice program. He was employed at General Electric Company for 47 years as an electrical engineer, until his retirement. Richard was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant. He was active as a coach with Harborcreek Little League girls softball and Iroquois girls softball. He was an integral part of the Mayor's Cup Boys Baseball Tournaments. Richard was a huge sports fan and an avid fan of the Erie Otters, Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Richard is survived by his wife Alice Holmes; one son, Donald "D.J." Holmes (Cindi); two daughters, Sherrie Legenzoff (Evan) and Stephanie Holmes; one stepson, Christopher Chipley (Sylwia); two brothers, James R. Holmes (Sherrie) and William D. Holmes (Linda); one sister, Mary Beichner (Robert); 11 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one daughter, Kimberly Carpenter.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, current arrangements are private, with a Memorial Service to be announced at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road, with interment to be held at Lakeside Cemetery.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 30, 2020