Services
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
814 454 0156
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Francis V. Kloecker Funeral Home, Inc. - Erie
2502 Sassafras St.
Erie, PA 16502
1954 - 2019
Richard H. Langdon Obituary
Richard H. Langdon, age 64, of Erie, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

He was born in Erie, Pa., on October 7, 1954, a son of late Richard J. and Mary Steward Langdon.

He was an avid fisherman, liked to go camping, and especially loved and lived for his grandchildren. He was also a big Cleveland fan who liked to cheer on the Browns and the Indians.

He is survived by his son, Richard D. Langdon, three sisters, Karen Kerner (Patrick), Carol Langdon, and Bonnie Langdon (Ernie), a brother, Michael Langdon (Karyn), and eight grandchildren.

Friends may call on Tuesday at the Kloecker Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 2502 Sassafras St., Erie, PA 16502, from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at 6 p.m. Send condolences to www.kloeckerfuneralhome.com.

Burial will be private.

Published in the Erie Times-News on July 29, 2019
Published in the Erie Times-News on July 29, 2019
