Richard Haas, 70, of Denver, N.C., formerly of Erie, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.
Born on September 7, 1949, in Erie, he was the son of the late Bernard Haas and Virginia (Wagner) Haas.
Rich proudly served our country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He was a proud member of UE Local 506 while employed at GE for over 40 years.
Rich enjoyed traveling, golfing, and playing cards. Above all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother.
Rich is survived by his wife, Peggy, whom he married on August 8, 1971; his children, Chris Haas of Erie, Katy Haas Ulbrich and her husband Ron, of Denver, North Carolina; his grandchildren; his great-grandchild; his siblings, Jackie (Leo) Pfadt, Barb (Bob) Heim, Michael (Martha) Haas, and Jerry (Mary Jo) Haas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Rich's life will take place at a later date to be determined.
Memorial donations can be made in Rich's honor to: (), Erie Chapter #73, P.O. Box 3415, Erie, PA 16508.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Apr. 5, 2020