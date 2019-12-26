Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Richard J. Carson Obituary
Richard J. Carson, age 86, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019. He was born in Oil City, Pa., on March 1, 1933, son of the late Judson and Avylon Carson.

Richard first worked for General Electric Co. and then was the tavern owner of Wesley Bar and Grill. He loved fishing and hunting. Richard was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean War.

Richard is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ruth Carson; three children, Kim Wallace (Timothy), Rich Carson (Rhonda), and Rhonda Lipiec (Christopher); one brother, Jack Carson (Eva); ten grandchildren, Corey, Brent, and Tyler Wallace, Jeff, Matt, Amanda and Richard Carson, and Benjamin, Ellen and Sarah Lipiec; nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to give a special "thank you" to the Nursing Staff at Pleasant Ridge Manor for the wonderful care given to Richard.

At the family's request, private arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 26, 2019
