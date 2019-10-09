|
(née Richard Wisinski)
Richard Constantine, age 70, of Erie, passed away on Sunday, September 29, 2019. He was born on January 3, 1949, to the late Stanley and Alice Wisinski in Erie.
Like his father, Ricky was a proud veteran of the Navy and was regularly involved in the Veterans Association/Affairs. He spent most of his life in Erie among family members and friends.
Ricky had a flair for fixing, repairing, and restoring almost anything mechanical, and he loved to work with his hands. He took satisfaction and pride in his renovated vehicles, often rebuilding them from scratch and creating beautiful machines. His eccentric character and talents will be missed.
Ricky is survived by his sister Evelyn (Wisinski) Vitanza of Florida, a niece Lynette Bellomo (Michael) of Florida, nephews Michael Vitanza of Florida, Jack Vitanza of Colorado, Dominick Vitanza (Svetlana) of Pennsylvania, and Thomas Vitanza (Daniele) of Florida, an uncle Jerome (Harry) Wisinski of Erie, and several cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Ricky wished to spend eternity with his parents, so his ashes will be buried at Calvary Cemetery.
