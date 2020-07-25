Richard J. "Big Rick" Dietrich, age 50, of Erie, passed away at his residence, on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was born in Erie, on September 10, 1969, son of Neil Dietrich and the late Doris Dietrich.
Rick was a die-hard Steelers fan. He was the life of the party, keeping everyone laughing and smiling. It was always a good time when Rick was around, as you never knew what he would say or do.
Rick is survived by his wife, Sara J. Dietrich; two children, Richard Dietrich and Dustie Dietrich; and one granddaughter, Madison Grace Dietrich.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 536 West 10th Street, on Monday from 3 to 5 p.m. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the COVID-19 pandemic will be observed.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.