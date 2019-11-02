|
Richard J. Kunik, age 69, of Erie, passed away at UPMC Hamot, Thursday, October 31, 2019, following a brief illness. Born in Erie, July 11, 1950, he was a son of the late Frank and Eileen (Zahn) Kunik.
Rich was a 1969 graduate of Tech Memorial High School and worked at G.E. Transportation as an inspector, retiring in 2011 after 42 years of service. Rich also managed the Bonded Maintenance night cleaning crew at Erie Insurance for 18 years to help put his seven children through Mercyhurst Prep.
He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, where he sang in the choir and cared for the outdoor flowers. He has been employed at Home Depot for the past three years, was a life-long Cleveland Indians and Browns fan, liked taking trips through Amish country (he always knew a shortcut), and attending Chautauqua Lake Pops. He always had a smile on his face. Rich taught his children and grandchildren the importance of strong faith (to see you through anything), hard work, and striving to treat everyone with kindness and respect.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Janet (Rinderle) Kunik, of Erie; seven children, Deacon Kevin Kunik, wife Tracy, of Erie, Kimberly Lingenfelter, of Lawrence Park, Renée Vercillo, of Millcreek, Rebecca Kunik, of Erie, Jason Kunik, wife Gladys, of Youngstown, N.Y., Justin and Matthew Kunik, both of Erie; twelve grandchildren, Ruth, Jonah, Kathryn, Simon, Elina, Raelin, and Cole Kunik, Faith, Grace, and Dominic Lingenfelter, and Marisa, and Gianna Vercillo; three brothers, William T. Kunik, wife Sharon, of West Virginia, Thomas A. Kunik, and Ronald J. Kunik, wife Janice, all of Erie; many nieces and nephews also survive.
The family wishes to thank the nurses of TNICU at UPMC Hamot for the care they provided Rich during his illness.
Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th St., Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. and may attend prayers there, Monday at 9:20 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to A.N.N.A. Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511 or Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1531 East Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16510. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.
