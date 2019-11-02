Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
(814) 825-2500
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
845 East 38th Street
Erie, PA 16504
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Kunik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard J. Kunik


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard J. Kunik Obituary
Richard J. Kunik, age 69, of Erie, passed away at UPMC Hamot, Thursday, October 31, 2019, following a brief illness. Born in Erie, July 11, 1950, he was a son of the late Frank and Eileen (Zahn) Kunik.

Rich was a 1969 graduate of Tech Memorial High School and worked at G.E. Transportation as an inspector, retiring in 2011 after 42 years of service. Rich also managed the Bonded Maintenance night cleaning crew at Erie Insurance for 18 years to help put his seven children through Mercyhurst Prep.

He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, where he sang in the choir and cared for the outdoor flowers. He has been employed at Home Depot for the past three years, was a life-long Cleveland Indians and Browns fan, liked taking trips through Amish country (he always knew a shortcut), and attending Chautauqua Lake Pops. He always had a smile on his face. Rich taught his children and grandchildren the importance of strong faith (to see you through anything), hard work, and striving to treat everyone with kindness and respect.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Janet (Rinderle) Kunik, of Erie; seven children, Deacon Kevin Kunik, wife Tracy, of Erie, Kimberly Lingenfelter, of Lawrence Park, Renée Vercillo, of Millcreek, Rebecca Kunik, of Erie, Jason Kunik, wife Gladys, of Youngstown, N.Y., Justin and Matthew Kunik, both of Erie; twelve grandchildren, Ruth, Jonah, Kathryn, Simon, Elina, Raelin, and Cole Kunik, Faith, Grace, and Dominic Lingenfelter, and Marisa, and Gianna Vercillo; three brothers, William T. Kunik, wife Sharon, of West Virginia, Thomas A. Kunik, and Ronald J. Kunik, wife Janice, all of Erie; many nieces and nephews also survive.

The family wishes to thank the nurses of TNICU at UPMC Hamot for the care they provided Rich during his illness.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 E. 38th St., Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. and may attend prayers there, Monday at 9:20 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Mary, Queen of Peace Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to A.N.N.A. Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 16511 or Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 1531 East Grandview Blvd., Erie, PA 16510. Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -