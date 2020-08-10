1/1
Richard J. McClelland Sr.
1961 - 2020
Richard J. McClelland, Sr., age 58, of Erie, passed away unexpectedly, of a heart transplant complications, on Friday, August 7, 2020. He was born in Erie on August 27, 1961, son of the late Donald and Lois Ostrowski McClelland.

Rich was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. He was a graduate of the old East High School. Rich was an avid fisherman and enjoyed horse racing, crap shooting, weight lifting, playing cards and video games with his sons. He also enjoyed grilling out doors and get togethers with his children and granddaughters.

In addition to his parents, Rich was preceded in death by one brother, Joseph McClelland. He is survived by three sons, Richard J., Ryan J. and Joseph K. McClelland; two brothers, Ronald (Becky) and Donald (Sue) McClelland; one sister, Denise McClelland; three granddaughters, Allissa, Emma, and Madison, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends are invited to gather on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd. All CDC guidelines that pertain to the Covid-19 pandemic will be observed. Friends are invited to the Interment on Wednesday at 11:45 at Lakeside Cemetery with Military Honors rendered by American Legion Carl Neff Post #571.

Published in Erie Times-News on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
12
Interment
11:45 AM
Lakeside Cemetery
