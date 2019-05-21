Home

Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory
1595 West 38TH St.
Erie, PA 16508
814-864-4864
Richard J. McLaughlin, age 93, of Millcreek passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at St. Mary's at Asbury Ridge. He was born in Erie on March 27, 1926 a son of the late Neil A. and Lillian (VanNatta) McLaughlin.

Richard served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He worked for Teledyn Penn-Union as the South-Eastern Sales Correspondent for 38 years, retiring on March 10, 1984.

He was a member of Our Lady of Peace Church, where he was active as an usher, a lector and singer in the choir and resurrection choir. Richard made his Cursillo in 1974. He was a member of the Gannon Men of Chord, American Legion, Post 11 and the Seibenbuerger Club. He enjoyed watching football, baseball and Gannon basketball.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Peter McLaughlin.

Richard is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Margo E. (Young) McLaughlin; two sons Jon J. McLaughlin his wife Elizabeth and Brian P. McLaughlin both of Erie and a granddaughter Katelin M. McLaughlin.

Friends are invited to call at St. Mary's at Asbury Ridge Chapel, 4855 West Ridge Road, on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until a funeral mass at 11 a.m. Burial will be private in Laurel Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Brugger Funeral Homes and Crematory 1595 W. 38th Street. Condolences to www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mental Health Association of NWPA 1101 Peach St. Erie, PA 16501.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 21, 2019
