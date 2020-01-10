|
Richard J. "Mo" Moczulski, age 74, of Harborcreek, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020. He was born in Erie, on December 23, 1945, son of the late Edward and Florence Moczulski.
Rich was a 1964 graduate of Tech Memorial High School. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Vietnam War. He was employed as a tool maker with Alliance Plastics until his retirement. Rich was a member of the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571 and the W.A.C. Club, and was an avid Cleveland Indians and Browns fan. He enjoyed golfing and bowling and had eight 300 games and one 800 series. Rich especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Rich is survived by his wife of 49 years, Joyce Moczulski; two children, Jason Moczulski (Amy) and Jill Kinney (Matthew); one sister, Pauline Nelsen; four grandchildren, Declan, Teaghan, Logan and Carson; and two nephews, John and Jim Nelsen.
In addition to his parents, Rich was preceded in death by one nephew, Jeff Nelsen.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Saturday from noon until the time of the Funeral Service there at 2:30 p.m. conducted by Rev. James McCormick of St. James R.C. Church. Military Honors will follow rendered by the American Legion Carl Neff Post 571. A private interment will be held. Memorial contributions may be made to , Western PA & WV, River Walk Corporate Centre, 333 E. Carson Street, Suite 441, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 10, 2020