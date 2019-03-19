Home

Richard J. Nimelli


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard J. Nimelli Obituary
Richard J. Nimelli, 75, of Lake City, Pa., passed away Sunday morning, March 17, 2019. He was born July 26, 1943, in Conneaut, Ohio, and was the son of John and Anna (Evon) Nimelli.

Richard was the production supervisor for General Electric for 35 years. He was a member of St. Frances Cabrini Church, and the American Legion Post #494 in Girard. He enjoyed gardening, reading, hiking, attending the D-Day events in Conneaut every year, and having coffee with his buddies. His greatest joy was being with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Judy (Bennefield) Nimelli, whom he married on July 20, 1974; his children, Karen Nimelli of Lake City, Suzanne (Christopher) Byers of Lake City, Michael (Jessica) Nimelli of Shippenville, Pa., Jennifer (Justin) Coufal of Fuquay-Varina, N.C., and Jay Nimelli of Lake City; his grandchildren, Bailey, Mercedez, Taylor, Dylan, Madison, Mason, Jacob, Anna, Freya, and Abigail; and nephew and honorary son, Ryan (Amy) Lacina of Tarzana, Calif.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Joanne Collingwood and Linda Lacina.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the Marcy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 208 Liberty St., Conneaut. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made in Richard's memory to the Lake City Fire Department or . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Sign the guestbook at www.marcyfuneralhome.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 19, 2019
