|
|
Richard J. "Rich" Mayes, age 64, of Harborcreek Township, passed away peacefully, on Friday, March 29, 2019, at UPMC Hamot, lovingly surrounded by his family. He was born in Erie, on February 25, 1955, the son of the late Robert and Janet Saltsman Mayes.
Rich was employed with General Electric for 43 years. He enjoyed bowling, hunting and riding ATVs. Rich was happiest spending time at his cabin. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers and University of Connecticut Women's Basketball fan. Rich was seen by many as a true and caring father figure.
Survivors include his beloved daughter, Ashley A. Mayes (Jason Kuhn); two sisters, Patricia Hindman (Jack) and Joyce Johnson (Tom); one brother, Gary Mayes (Susan); three nieces, Molly Hale, Jodi Cox and Alicia Damore; two nephews, Thomas Johnson, Jr. and Kyle Mayes; and several cousins.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Road, on Tuesday from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. until the time of the Memorial Service there at 8 p.m.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 31, 2019