"a gentle soul"
Richard J. Tobin, 84, passed away on May 19, 2019, at the Crawford County Care Center, after a period of declining health. Richard was born on January 11, 1935, in Washington Township, the son of the late John Francis Tobin and Ethel Henrietta Shenk Tobin.
He moved with his family to the Cambridge Springs dairy farm in 1947, where he spent most of his life selling produce and eggs as the egg man. He graduated from Cambridge Springs High School, and in 1969, began working at Talon in Meadville, retiring in 1990. Richard was a member of the Cambridge Springs Historical Society, the Cambridge Springs Grange, and St. Anthony's Catholic Church, and volunteered at WCTL. He enjoyed visiting family and friends, researching family history and time spent at family reunions.
He was preceded in death by brother, James Tobin; brother, Bernard Tobin; and his lifelong companion, Marcine Long.
Survivors include niece, Diane Locke and her husband, David of Cambridge Springs; niece, Penny Orlop, and her husband, David of Saegertown; and various cousins.
Friends may call at the Van Matre Funeral Home in Cambridge Springs on Wednesday, May 22nd, from 6 to 8 p.m. and on Thursday, May 23rd, from 9 until 10 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Anthony's Catholic Church of Padua in Cambridge Springs on Thursday at 10 a.m., with the Reverend Father Mark Nowak as celebrant. Interment will be at Erie Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Cambridge Springs Historical Society. Condolences may be sent to www.vanmatrefuneralhome.com.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 21, 2019