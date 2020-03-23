|
Richard J. Wagner age 39, of Millcreek passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Colorado Springs, Colo. on May 1, 1980, a son of Richard G. and Melody A. Drinkwater Wagner of Millcreek.
Richard graduated from McDowell High School in 1998 and attended Edinboro University.
He worked at Lord Corporation where he served as Union President.
He was very active in Erie Youth Hockey and continued playing into adulthood. He was an avid Buffalo Bills fan and especially loved spending time with his daughters.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Mary Wagner and Major Jim and Catherine Drinkwater.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two daughters, Jaida Rodgers and Raygan Wagner; five siblings, twin sister Jacqueline Williams (Greg) of Pittsburgh, Nachelle McGuigan (John) of Northeast, and Cody Wagner, Robert Wagner and Bryce Wagner, all of Erie. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Lord Corporation and the employees for the outreach and support they have received.
Due to national guidelines on limiting public gatherings, funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Burton Westlake Funeral Home, 3801 W. 26th Street, Erie, PA 16506 is handling the arrangements.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Mar. 23, 2020