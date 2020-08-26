Richard J. Wood, 69, of Albion, passed away on August 21, 2020, from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Born August 18, 1951, in Meadville, he was the son of Albert and Christine (Wilson) Wood.
He served in the Army during Vietnam and was awarded a Bronze Star and Purple Heart.
Survivors include his wife, Deborah Wood of Albion; his father, Albert Wood of Linesville; a daughter from his previous marriage, Amanda Kraus of Meadville; three grandchildren; three stepchildren, Kevin First (Sherry), Tina Faust (Byron) and Jill Kaiser (Mark); and a sister, Diane Turner and her husband, Richard, of Florida.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
Services will be private. Burial will be in Linesville Cemetery.
Please send condolences at royalcolemanfuneralhome.com
.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits
.