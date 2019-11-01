|
|
Richard James Syroka, age 67, of Cambridge Springs, PA, passed away on October 30, 2019. Richard was born in Erie, Pa. and preceded in death by his parents Richard John and Shirley Syroka, and infant sister, Sheila.
Richard is survived by his wife of over 45 years, Becky, his daughters Rebecca Syroka of Pueblo, Colo., Shelly Dombrowski (Greg) of Wattsburg, Pa., and Sheila Brown (Ben) of Pittsburgh, and grandchildren Haylie Naydeen Johnson and Brendan Isaac Johnson from Colorado. Richard is also survived by his sisters, Cindee Syroka of Denver, Colo., and Sandy Perisich (Luke) of Shallot, N.C.
Rick graduated from McDowell High School and Erie County Technical School in 1970, completing training in tool and die machining. He worked in commercial building maintenance for over 20 years at the Baldwin Bldg (now the Renaissance Center). In the 1990's, he began working as an electric motor repair technician and machinist for Armor Electric (PSB) and thereafter for Lyons Electric Motor Service.
Rick was a man of many talents and found joy while working together and helping friends and family in construction and repair projects over the years. He cherished time with his children and fellowship with dear friends during many camping and fishing trips. His greatest joy in recent years has been summers spent together with his beloved grandchildren.
Rick became baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1968. He looked forward confidently to being awakened from death in the coming resurrection and the joy of being reunited with his beloved family and friends to enjoy life in perfect health forever on God's promised restored paradise earth soon to come.
Friends are invited to join the family for a Memorial Service to be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 3rd at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 412 McClellan St., Cambridge Sps. Family requests NO flowers, please. Askins Cremation Funeral Services handled the arrangements.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Nov. 1, 2019