Richard John DeFazio


1928 - 2019
Rich passed away December 14th, 2019 at 91 years old at St. Mary's Home East (Gallagher Unit). He was born in Erie, Pennsylvania on November 13, 1928 the Son of the late Teresa (Chiodo) DeFazio and Santo DeFazio

Rich went to Columbus Elementary School, Roosevelt Middle School and Graduated Strong Vincent High School in 1948. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Rich was the owner of the Erie Sport Center and after worked for and retired from the Erie Water Department.

Rich was a lifelong member of St Paul's Roman Catholic Church; he was a volunteer at St. Paul's Food Pantry and a "Times Old Newsie", past member of "Brother's Bowling" and a past chairman and member of "The Ice House Gang" and a regular at the Downtown Y.M.C.A.

Besides his parents Rich was preceded in death by three sisters: Mary, Josephine and Jenny as well as five brothers: Sam, John, Tony, Jimmy and Arthur and one niece Judy DeFazio and two nephews Sam (Elmer) Donato and Sam (Butch) DeFazio.

Rich is survived by his wife of 61 years Faye (Buterbaugh) DeFazio as well as children Richard DeFazio Jr., David (Heather) DeFazio and Kathleen DeFazio and his four grandchildren Kaela (Ian) Burrows, Bianca Bishop, David DeFazio Jr. and Conner DeFazio and also survived by one sister Viola Cherico and many nieces and nephews and extended family members.

Rich's Family would like to thank all the staff at St. Mary's East for all the wonderful support and care they gave Rich.

As Per Rich's wishes there will be no calling hours and a private burial. Arrangements are being handled by the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th St.

Please make any memorials in Rich's name to St. Mary's Home of Erie, Gallagher Unit, 607 East 26th Street, Erie, Pa 16504.

Condolences may be left at bruggerfuneralhomes.com.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Dec. 17, 2019
