On Wednesday, January 1, 2020, Richard K. Barton, loving husband and father, passed away at the age of 82, following a long illness. As a Christian, Dick put his faith and confidence in Jesus Christ and is now living eternally in His presence.
Dick and his twin brother, Robert, were born in 1937 in Detroit, Michigan to George and Helen Barton.
Richard served two years in the United States Army before graduating from the University of Michigan with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, and The Pennsylvania State University with a PhD in Electromechanical Engineering. He was a Registered Power Electrical Engineer in Pennsylvania, and a member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, with thirty years of experience as an electro-mechanical engineer for the Direct Current Motor and Generator Department at General Electric in Erie, Pa. He engineered high-powered and efficient motors and generators, custom-tailored for use in locomotives, dragline excavators, hydroelectric dams, nuclear submarines, and ocean cable-laying boats.
In retirement, Dick split his time between homes in Fairview, Pa., and Bonita Springs, Fla.
Dick was a devoted husband to his loving wife and dance partner, Karen, also known as "the best thing to ever happen to him." He was the loudest cheerleader at the sporting events of his two sons, Michael and David. He guided his family on canoe camping trips in Canada, skiing in the Rocky Mountains, and snorkeling in the Caribbean. Dick enjoyed sailing and golf, and was an American Contract Bridge League Life Master, playing regularly at clubs in Bonita Springs, Fla., and Erie, Pa. His passion for telling failed jokes was appreciated by few, but will be missed by all.
Dick was preceded in death by his father, George, and mother, Helen (Lavoie). He is survived by his wife, Karen, sons, Michael and wife Julie, David and wife Lory, brother Robert and wife Doris, sister-in-law Joyce and her husband Peter Hatch, brother-in-law Lynn Porter and wife Dee, sister-in-law Judy Cassell, three grandchildren, and several cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 6th, at 2 p.m. at Shikany's Bonita Funeral Home, 28300 So. Tamiami Trail in Bonita Springs, Fla. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cleveland Clinic Diabetes Research and Education fund.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 5, 2020