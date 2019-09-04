Home

Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
(814) 899-7656
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dusckas Funeral Home - East Side
2607 Buffalo Road
Erie, PA 16510
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Benetwood Apartments
641 Troupe Rd
Harborcreek, PA
1938 - 2019
Richard K. Pete Rastatter Obituary
Richard K. "Pete" Rastatter, age 81, of Harborcreek, residing at Benetwood Apartments, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. He was born in Erie, on January 25, 1938, son of the late Wilbur and Mildred Rastatter.

He was a 1958 graduate of Harbor Creek High School.

Pete, along with his first wife, Doris Crain Cornman, were the owners of Irwin R. Crain Eggs.

Pete is survived by two daughters, Theresa Smith (Jay) and Lisa Dumbeck (Jay); one son, Peter K. Rastatter (Sally); one sister, Judy Brown (Larry "Buster"); one brother, Timothy Rastatter (Cathy); eight grandchildren, Adam Duckett, Jennifer Stefano, Thomas, Nathan (Hayley) and Emily Antill, Richard Luke (Vanessa), Angela and Cristin Rastatter; five great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Pete is also survived by his beloved friends at Benetwood Apartments.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Rastatter; two brothers, Wilbur J. and Larry Rastatter; and two sisters, Nancy Fleeman and Janet Jordan.

Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., and are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Benetwood Apartments on Friday at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Benetwood Apartments, 641 Troupe Rd., Harborcreek, PA 16421.

Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 4, 2019
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 4, 2019
