|
|
Richard K. "Pete" Rastatter, age 81, of Harborcreek, residing at Benetwood Apartments, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. He was born in Erie, on January 25, 1938, son of the late Wilbur and Mildred Rastatter.
He was a 1958 graduate of Harbor Creek High School.
Pete, along with his first wife, Doris Crain Cornman, were the owners of Irwin R. Crain Eggs.
Pete is survived by two daughters, Theresa Smith (Jay) and Lisa Dumbeck (Jay); one son, Peter K. Rastatter (Sally); one sister, Judy Brown (Larry "Buster"); one brother, Timothy Rastatter (Cathy); eight grandchildren, Adam Duckett, Jennifer Stefano, Thomas, Nathan (Hayley) and Emily Antill, Richard Luke (Vanessa), Angela and Cristin Rastatter; five great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews. Pete is also survived by his beloved friends at Benetwood Apartments.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Rastatter; two brothers, Wilbur J. and Larry Rastatter; and two sisters, Nancy Fleeman and Janet Jordan.
Friends may call at the Dusckas Funeral Home, Inc., 2607 Buffalo Rd., on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m., and are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Benetwood Apartments on Friday at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Benetwood Apartments, 641 Troupe Rd., Harborcreek, PA 16421.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 4, 2019