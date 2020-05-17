|
Erie Area Lutheran Minister
The Reverend Richard Karl Schultz joined our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Pastor Schultz was born the son of Enoch and Phyllis Schultz on March 12, 1941 in Jackson, Mich.. Richard (Dick) was raised in a Lutheran household in which he developed an ever-loving Faith and was called by God to serve as a Minister for more than 50 years.
He is survived by his college sweetheart and wife of 54 years Lois (Burkett) Schultz, and his children; daughter Kristianne (Schultz) Zaleski and her husband Mark, and daughter Karlyn Schultz. He is also survived by a grandson Mitchell DePaul and three great-grandchildren; Anthony, Sabashton, and Giovanna. Also surviving; his sister Marilyn J. Schultz, sister-in-law Penelope Koepp, nephew Marc E. Schultz, all of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, his brother Jack Schultz of Indiana, and by his sisters-in-law and their spouses Leola and Edward Wiest of Hershey, Pa., Kathleen and Andrew Waligora of Johnstown, Pa., and their children and grandchildren.
Pastor Schultz was a graduate of Thiel College in Greenville, Pa., and the Lutheran Theological Seminary in Chicago, Ill. He later continued his studies in the doctorate program at the San Francisco Theological Seminary. Throughout his career he led the parishes he served faithfully for over 50 years in ministry and was a guiding clergy member within the ELCA of Pennsylvania.
His career in the ministry began at Mount Hope Lutheran Church in Marshall, Mich., in 1967. In 1973 he followed another call and moved his family to a small mission-driven church outside of Detroit, Mich., this church, called Holy Cross, was a congregation that opened the first pre-school in the area to mainstream special needs children in a program that also included children without disabilities. He came to Erie, Pa., in 1980 and was a leading presence in the religious community for many years. He has served at Bethany Lutheran, First Edinboro, and at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, where he originally retired. Upon retirement he took upon another call and decided to continue his ministry at St. Stephen's Lutheran Church from where he finally retired in 2015.
He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. His dedication to the congregations he served was un-ending. His devotion to God and the support he gave to the people he ministered to were his personal mission. He touched many lives and will always be remembered for the care he had provided to so many. He will be mourned, loved, and missed by many but most especially his family and friends.
A private inurnment will be held at Lutheran Memorial Church and a Memorial Service will be held at a later time to be announced so many of his former parishioners and friends may attend.
Arrangements are being handled by the Dusckas-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 4216 Sterrettania Rd.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 3108 Sterrettania Rd., Erie, PA 16506, Luther Memorial Church of Erie, 225 West 10th Street, Erie, PA 16501, or Cure Alzheimer's Fund and MS Research, 34 Washington St. Suite 310, Wellesley, MA 02481.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 17, 2020