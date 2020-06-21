Richard L. Eaglen, age 85, of Harborcreek Township, passed away peacefully in his sleep, on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Forestview Health Care Center at Springhill, following an extended illness. He was born in Parma, Ohio on August 24, 1934, son of the late Boyd E., Sr. and Marie E. (Pichler) Eaglen.
Dick was a 1952 graduate of Harbor Creek High School. He answered the call of duty to his country and served in the U. S. Army until he was honorably discharged in 1963. On August 9, 1969, he was united in marriage to the love of his life and best friend of over 50 years, Leanne M. McGuire.
Early in his career, Dick studied in the Penn State Behrend apprentice course for sprinkler fitting and fire prevention and safety. He would go on to be employed as a union sprinkler fitter for over 40 years. Dick was a 65-year member of the Road Sprinkler Fitters Local Union # 669. He was also a member of the United Association of Plumbers, Fitters, Welders and Service Techs; having served as a union organizer as well as a member of the executive board. Dick retired at age 60 to pursue other life interests which included extensive travel; especially cruises, the last of which he enjoyed in the Caribbean with his wife and family last year.
Dick was athletic by nature and a sports enthusiast. He loved nothing more than being present at the sporting matches of his sons and grandchildren. He was also an avid golfer and bowler; having been a member of the Koehler Brewing Classic Bowling Team many years ago. In addition, Dick was a member of the East Erie Moose Lodge, a former volunteer firefighter with the Harborcreek Fire Department and a past member of the Harborcreek Township Parks Commission. In years past, he was also very active with his boys in the Harborcreek Boy Scouts, Troop 151 and had played slow-pitch softball on the Harborcreek Jokers team sponsored by the Fiddle Inn.
Dick was preceded in death by a brother, Boyd E. Eaglen, Jr.
In addition to his beloved wife, Leanne, he is further survived by his two sons, Scott Eaglen (Jennifer) of Waxahachie, Texas and Todd Eaglen of Cambridge Springs, Pa.; one daughter, Laurie Tewinkle (Tracy) of Clymer, N.Y.; one brother, Jack Eaglen (Mary Ella) of Harborcreek; five grandchildren: Aspen Osmer, Brendan, Chase and Quinn Eaglen and Spencer Tewinkle and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.) on Monday from 2 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service to be conducted there at 5 p.m. by the Rev. Jean Kuebler, Pastor of Faith Lutheran Church. For the health and safety of the families we serve, and the community at-large, full CDC, Commonwealth of PA and Erie County Health Dept. guidelines regulating the number of visitors, social distancing and the use of face masks will be observed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org.
Family and friends may call at the Dusckas-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 5151 Buffalo Rd. (at Hannon Rd. in Harborcreek Twp.) on Monday from 2 p.m. until the time of the Funeral Service to be conducted there at 5 p.m. by the Rev. Jean Kuebler, Pastor of Faith Lutheran Church. For the health and safety of the families we serve, and the community at-large, full CDC, Commonwealth of PA and Erie County Health Dept. guidelines regulating the number of visitors, social distancing and the use of face masks will be observed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org.
Published in Erie Times-News on Jun. 21, 2020.