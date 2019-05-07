|
Richard L. Hofmann, Dick, honored husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and "Sarge," passed away early in the morning on May 6, 2019, at the age of 88.
He was happy to finally rejoin his beloved wife Fran (Bules), who preceded him in death on June 1, 2017.
Dick was born to Raymond and Katherine Ernst Hofmann in Erie, Pennsylvania.
A proud son and lifelong resident of Erie's east side, he attended St. Ann School and Erie Technical High School, where he began building his large network of longlasting friends. Fran and Dick wed at Holy Family Church and began a lifetime of adventures, including living in a log cabin "overseas" in Alaska, where Dick was stationed during the Korean Conflict. It was in Alaska that their hobby of making rosaries to send home as gifts became the genesis of the business they later established, worked, and built together for more than 50 years. Richard's Gifts, then FM Hofmann Religious Gifts, then Hofmann's Church and Religious Goods Inc. became an important fixture in the Erie community and throughout the region. Dick called his extensive list of business contacts "friend" first, and then "customer." When he finally retired from active participation in the business at age 80, it was the people he missed, and he continued to be in touch with many of those good friends.
In addition to building a business, Dick retired from the military after 32 years, 2 months and 18 days of service (of which he was immensely and justifiably proud). From his time during the Korean Conflict to his activities in later decades helping to re-establish the MASH unit in Erie, Dick made lifelong friends everywhere he served.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Rosemary Bolash, and brothers Raymond and James, as well as members of his extended family.
Dick is survived by his brother Robert (Martha), his children Jacqueline, Richard (Carol), and Patrick (Julie), granddaughters Kellie (Brian) Pattison, Rachael (Mike) Cilladi, Katie (Louis) Faldetta, Stephanie (Dustin) Perschka, Nicole (Nick) Simonian, and Sarah Hofmann, eight great-grandchildren, "adopted little brother" David (Jackie) Bules and a large extended family.
We offer special thanks to "Nurse Nancy" and all of the staff members at St. Mary's, along with special friends and family members Dave and Jackie Bules, Barb and George Ferrick, Stephanie Perschka, Jamie Yule, the "military lunch crew," and the many friends who reached out to Dick and helped him be the best he could be while living at St. Mary's.
Friends may call at the Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street on Tuesday from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. and at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 1553 East Grandview Blvd., Erie, on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral mass at 11:00 a.m.
Entombment will be in Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to VA Community Living Center, 135 E. 38th St., Erie, PA 16504, or to Emmaus Ministries, 345 E. 9th St., Erie, PA 16503, in Dick's name.
Condolences may be expressed at www.bruggerfuneralhomes.com or sent to the family, in care of the funeral home.
Published in the Erie Times-News on May 7, 2019