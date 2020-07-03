Richard L. Praetzel, Sr. passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Doylestown Hospital, Doylestown, Pa. He was 93. He was born in Erie, Pa., to the late John and Martha (Klins) Praetzel.
Dick often shared his childhood memories of growing up around Lake Erie. He was a graduate of East High School. After graduation, he accepted a scholarship to Gannon College and became a member of one of the first men's basketball teams at Gannon. Dick interrupted his education to enlist in the Army in 1945 and served time in Germany. After his discharge, he earned a Bachelor's degree from Edinboro State College and later a Master's degree in Mathematics Education from Penn State. Dick was a dedicated math teacher for more than 35 years and coached basketball and tennis. He was active in the local and state education association and held leadership positions in both.
When he retired, he followed sports and played tennis well into his 80s. He also looked forward to working in his garden and flower beds. Dick was an avid reader, an excellent solver of crosswords and jigsaw puzzles, and famous for his clever play on words.
He is survived by his devoted wife Brenda (Peters) Praetzel and his beloved family Kareen Praetzel, PatCee Hagerty (Paul), Cheri Palmer, Rick Praetzel, Linda Baker, Lise Aug (Tom), Jennifer Gregorich (Michael), and Kristen Peters, sister-in-law Bertha Praetzel, nephews Robert (Paula) and James (Camille) Praetzel, 14 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.
A private service and interment will be held at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to Gannon University Men's Basketball or Edinboro University Men's Basketball scholarship program.
