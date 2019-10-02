|
|
Richard L. "Rich" Brady passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, his 75th birthday, at his home in Erie, following an extended illness.
Rich was in the Vietnam War, serving with the U.S. Army for two tours, where he was exposed to Agent Orange. He was very proud to serve his country. It was just in recently months that Rich received his Vietnam medals, thanks to Rep Ryan Bizzarro and his staff.
Before Rich became ill, he was employed at Skinner Engine from 1972 until 2002. After a few years, he returned to work for his nephew Mike at Reno's Place. Rich enjoyed traveling, going to Dallas to visit his brother, sister and their families and going to Las Vegas and Atlantic City. Rich's favorite line was, "Got that right." He had a great sense of humor and was a great listener. When one would ask advice, Rich "told it the way it was." Rich was a huge Dallas cowboys and Texas Rangers fan. He loved old cars and watching football, baseball, NASCAR, and the TV show Jackson Barrett.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents, James Brady and Pauline Brady Allen; his stepfather, Lawrence Allen; two sisters, Diane Candia and Patty Budd; and an infant brother, Lawrence Doolittle Allen.
Rich is survived by five sisters, Janice Dilimone (James), Linda McKinstry (Tom), Gloria Brady, Kim Collarile (Richard) and Freida Mancuso (Anthony); a brother, Larry Allen (Shelley); his niece, Theresa Fullerton-Abbey, who cared for him; numerous additional nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and cousins; and his fur baby Sheba.
The family would like to thank Jeff Larson and the oncology staff at the Erie VA Medical Center, and Denny and the staff at UPMC Hospice.
Friends may call at the Scott Funeral Home, 2104 Myrtle Street, on Friday from 3 to 7 p.m., and are invited to a funeral service there Saturday at 11 a.m. with Rich's brother, Deacon Larry D. Allen, officiating. Burial will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery with full military honors conducted by American Legion Carl Neff Post 571.
2 Timothy 4:7 ESV
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
Family and friends may view the on-line obituary and send condolences at www.ScottFuneralHomeErie.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Oct. 2, 2019