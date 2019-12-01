|
Richard L. Smith, 70, of McKean, died Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Millcreek Community Hospital, following a lengthy illness.
He was born in Erie, July 29, 1949, son of the late Frank and Dorothy (Betts) Smith.
Richard graduated from McDowell High School in 1969. Following high school, he went to work for Van de Kamp's Frozen Foods and later was a long-haul truck driver for many years. He also worked at Erie Malleable Iron as a Machinist.
Richard was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan who loved music, the outdoors and riding motorcycles; he adored his dogs, "Smitty" and "Buddy". He also enjoyed classic cars and was especially proud of having owned, a '69 Corvette, a Dodge Demon and a 1973 Mustang. Richard was known as a giving man; always helping his family, neighbors and those in need.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by stepson, Michael Jacobs Jr. and brother, Jimmy Smith.
He will be greatly missed by his family, which includes his daughter, Michelle L. "Shellie" Kowalczuk of Erie; a son, James R. Smith (Lindey) of Hudson, Fla.; two stepsons, Jay Jacobs (Michele) of Franklin, N.J., and Don Jacobs of Girard; a sister, Patricia McDonald of Oxford, Pa.; twelve grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two nieces and a nephew.
There will be no calling hours or services observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Humane Society of NWPA, PO Box 3930, Erie, PA 16508.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Edder Funeral Home Inc., Girard.
