Richard Louis Arters fell asleep in death on Monday, August 17, 2020 in Deming, N.M. He was one week shy of his 84th birthday. Born on August 24, 1936 in Erie Pa., Richard is preceded in death by his wife, Pamela Arters, and three children, Ruth Ann, Kimberly and Richard.
He grew up in Erie and Edinboro, Pa. and was a Korean War Veteran spending four years in the Marines and four years in the Air Force. He later became a heavy equipment operator and then a heavy equipment mechanic. He retired from the Operating Engineers Union at the age of 55 and later moved to Deming, N.M.
He is survived by one sister, Joyce Crishock, of Erie, Pa., two sons Glenn Arters and Frederick Arters, both of Statesville, N.C. and four daughters, Angela Taylor of Blacksburg, Va., Ayleene Arters of Deming, N.M., Virginia Spanjersberg of Oakdale, Calif. and Donna Carroll of Connelly Springs, N.C. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
