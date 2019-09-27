|
Richard M. Gilson, 81, of Nash Hill Road, Corry, died on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Edinboro Manor.
He was born in Titusville, on December 23, 1937, a son of the late Cyrus and Jeanette Antil Gilson.
He served in the U.S. Army as an E-4. He worked as a Yard Foreman for Cherry Hill in Union City.
Richard was preceded in death by his first wife, Maxine Watts Gilson in 1985, three sisters, and one brother.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn J. Kimmy Gilson, Corry; a daughter, Victoria L. (Bryan) Fosburg, Centerville; a son, Craig (Teresa) Gilson, Union City; two sisters, Linda (John) Imsenik and Patti Rowlans, both of Reading, Pa.; two stepchildren, Tony Jarrett, Erie and Tammy (Douglas) Sipes, Alabama; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and seven step-great-grandchildren.
Friends are invited to call at the C. S. Warthman Funeral Home, Inc., 69 North Main Street, Union City, on Sunday from 2:00 until the time of a memorial service at 2:30 p.m. with Rev. Jerry Alsdorf officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 27, 2019