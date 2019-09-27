Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warthman Funeral Home
69 North Main Street
Union City, PA 16438
(814) 438-3811
Calling hours
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 2:30 PM
C. S. Warthman Funeral Home, Inc.
69 North Main Street
Union City, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:30 PM
C. S. Warthman Funeral Home, Inc.
69 North Main Street
Union City, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Gilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard M. Gilson


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard M. Gilson Obituary
Richard M. Gilson, 81, of Nash Hill Road, Corry, died on Monday, September 23, 2019, at Edinboro Manor.

He was born in Titusville, on December 23, 1937, a son of the late Cyrus and Jeanette Antil Gilson.

He served in the U.S. Army as an E-4. He worked as a Yard Foreman for Cherry Hill in Union City.

Richard was preceded in death by his first wife, Maxine Watts Gilson in 1985, three sisters, and one brother.

He is survived by his wife, Marilyn J. Kimmy Gilson, Corry; a daughter, Victoria L. (Bryan) Fosburg, Centerville; a son, Craig (Teresa) Gilson, Union City; two sisters, Linda (John) Imsenik and Patti Rowlans, both of Reading, Pa.; two stepchildren, Tony Jarrett, Erie and Tammy (Douglas) Sipes, Alabama; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; and seven step-great-grandchildren.

Friends are invited to call at the C. S. Warthman Funeral Home, Inc., 69 North Main Street, Union City, on Sunday from 2:00 until the time of a memorial service at 2:30 p.m. with Rev. Jerry Alsdorf officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow.

Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now