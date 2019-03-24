|
Richard M. Hoenes, age 63, of Harborcreek, passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at his residence. He was born on April 8, 1955 to the late Evelyn Ann (Welch) Hoenes.
Richard retired from Welch's Foods where he worked in shipping and receiving. He had a passion for music and movies and also enjoyed boating.
He is survived by his sons, Derek Hoenes (Jenna) of Erie, Richard J. Hoenes of Harborcreek, Hunter Hoenes of Harborcreek; daughter, Emily Smith (Tyler) of Sligo, Pa.; and a grandson Leighton Hoenes. Private funeral arrangements at the convenience of the family are being handled by the William D. Elkin Funeral Home, 65 South Lake Street, North East. Memorials may be made to the , 110 W 10th Street, Erie, PA 16501 or donations.diabetes.org. Please send condolences to elkinfh.com.
