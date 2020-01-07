|
|
Dr. Richard Marvin Lynn, 96, of 2321 Edinboro Road, Erie, Pa., formerly of Lakewood, N.Y., passed away peacefully on January 5, 2020 in Erie, Pa. He lived a spirit-filled life of service with joy, peace, and love.
Whether spending time with family and friends, providing a life-saving operation in surgery, or singing in the church choir, Dr. Lynn was always there with a friendly smile and encouraging word. He gave fully of himself to all who knew him, and that generosity of spirit will be a large part of what those who knew and loved him will miss the most.
Dr. Lynn was born April 27, 1923 in Jamestown, N.Y., the son of the late Harold E. and Mildred Lindstrom Lynn and enjoyed his early childhood in Lakewood, New York. He was a graduate of Lakewood High School, attended Jamestown Community College, and graduated with a Medical Degree in General Surgery from the New York University School of Medicine. He served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy during World War II, and practiced General Surgery at WCA Hospital and Jamestown General Hospital in Jamestown, New York for nearly 50 years.
Dr. Lynn was a long-time member of the First Covenant Church in Jamestown, New York and a more recent member of the First United Methodist Church in Erie, Pa.
Dr. Lynn will be remembered as a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather that enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved to sing in the church choir and barbershop groups, water ski on Lake Chautauqua, and travel the world with his wife and family. He also enjoyed golfing, crossword puzzles, and playing cribbage.
Dr. Lynn was preceded in death by his wife, the late Virginia Mae Winberg Lynn whom he married June 11, 1949 and who died November 16, 2011, a son Donald E. Lynn of Erie, Pa., and his brother, J. Raymond Peterson.
He is survived by son Richard M. (Joanne) Lynn, Jr. of Cornwall, Conn.; and two daughters Nancy J. (Leonard) Lightfoot of Burbank, Calif., and Janet L. (John) Blakeslee of Erie, Pa. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Jason, Brian and Olivia Lynn; Christopher Lightfoot; Jennifer Calabretta; Sarah Castillo; John M. Blakeslee; and nine great-grandchildren.
Dr. Lynn brought a humble and kind-hearted spirit to the world. He will be sorely missed by many for so many reasons, but will be particularly missed by his large and multi-generational family.
A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced by the Lind Funeral Home, Jamestown, N.Y. Interment will be in the Sunset Hill Cemetery, Lakewood, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, and in recognition of the exceptional care provided by Springhill Senior Living in recent years, memorials may be made to Springhill Senior Living, Forest View Outdoor Project, 2323 Edinboro Road, Erie, PA 16509.
You may leave words of condolence to Dr. Lynn's family at www.lindfuneralhome.com.
Sign the Guestbook at www.GoErie.com/obits.
Published in the Erie Times-News on Jan. 7, 2020